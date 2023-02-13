  • 會員
13/02/2023 15:58

《行業數據》中國信通院：上季互聯網投融資同比跌７８％

　　《經濟通通訊社１３日專訊》中國信通院表示，中國互聯網投融資繼續下探。２０２２年第
四季，互聯網投融資規模繼續下探，案例數環比下跌２４﹒３％，同比下跌３４﹒１％；披露的
投融資金額環比下跌４２﹒５％，同比下跌７８％。（ｃｔ）

