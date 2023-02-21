  • 會員
21/02/2023 14:21

【聚焦人幣】人行在港發央票，１年利率２﹒７５％３個月２﹒４％

　　《經濟通通訊社２１日專訊》香港金融管理局，人民銀行今日在香港發行１５０億元人民幣
１年期央票，中標利率２﹒７５％，１００億元人民幣３個月期央票，中標利率２﹒４％。
（ｃｔ）

