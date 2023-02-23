  • 會員
  • 產品服務 / 串流版
  • 設定
AH股新聞

23/02/2023 16:31

《中國要聞》去年全國完成交通固投超３﹒８萬億元，同比增超６％

　　《經濟通通訊社２３日專訊》交通運輸部副部長徐成光在國新辦舉行的主題新聞發布會上介
紹，２０２２年全國完成交通固定資產投資超３﹒８萬億元人民幣，同比增長超６％，為穩住經
濟大盤、保持經濟運行在合理區間貢獻了交通力量。（ｃｔ）

加息周期唔使急，最緊要定！各大銀行實時「定存息率大比拼」► 即睇

返回AH股新聞

產品服務
串流報價服務

【訂閱有賞】賞$50超市禮券及2023年年曆卡

加息周期唔洗急，最緊要「定」！etnet各大銀行定存息率大比拼！

【2023兔年運程】用九宮飛星全方位催旺流年運勢！財運、桃花運、健康運提升！(附文字版)

etnet.com.hk
news 新聞
stocks 股票
futures 期貨期權
warrants 權證
ETF 交易所買賣基金
ashares A股
forex 外匯商品
funds 基金
ETF 交易所買賣基金