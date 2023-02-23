  • 會員
  • 產品服務 / 串流版
  • 設定
AH股新聞

23/02/2023 15:58

殼牌中國與阿里雲在能源轉型及數字化轉型領域展開合作

　　《經濟通通訊社２３日專訊》殼牌中國與阿里雲簽署戰略合作意向書，成為長期戰略合作夥
伴。雙方將帶動殼牌集團的資源和阿里巴巴集團（０９９８８）在綠色低碳、出行等領域的豐富
生態資源，在能源轉型及數字化轉型領域展開合作。（ｊｔ）

加息周期唔使急，最緊要定！各大銀行實時「定存息率大比拼」► 即睇

返回AH股新聞

產品服務
串流報價服務

【訂閱有賞】賞$50超市禮券及2023年年曆卡

加息周期唔洗急，最緊要「定」！etnet各大銀行定存息率大比拼！

【2023兔年運程】用九宮飛星全方位催旺流年運勢！財運、桃花運、健康運提升！(附文字版)

etnet.com.hk
news 新聞
stocks 股票
futures 期貨期權
warrants 權證
ETF 交易所買賣基金
ashares A股
forex 外匯商品
funds 基金
ETF 交易所買賣基金