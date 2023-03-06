  • 會員
06/03/2023 09:27

《Ｂ股行情》上證Ｂ股指數高開０﹒０１％，深證Ｂ高開０﹒０６％

　　《經濟通通訊社６日專訊》上證Ｂ股指數高開０﹒０１％，報２９７﹒５７點。深證Ｂ股指
數高開０﹒０６％，報１２２７﹒７３點。

