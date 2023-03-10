  • 會員
10/03/2023 10:58

【兩會焦點】習近平以全票贊成連任國家主席，中央軍事委員會主席

　　《經濟通通訊社駐京記者黃燕明１０日北京專電》十四屆全國人大一次會議今日（１０日）
上午在人民大會堂舉行第三次全體會議，以２９５２票全票贊成，選出習近平為中華人民共和國
主席、中華人民共和國中央軍事委員會主席，是中國首位三度當選的國家主席。

【訂閱有賞】賞$50超市禮券及2023年年曆卡

加息周期唔洗急，最緊要「定」！etnet各大銀行定存息率大比拼！

【2023兔年運程】用九宮飛星全方位催旺流年運勢！財運、桃花運、健康運提升！(附文字版)

