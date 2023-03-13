  • 會員
13/03/2023 08:23

《駐滬專電》長三角鐵路３月以來發客量已超２０１９年同期

　　《經濟通通訊社駐滬記者林雯婕１３日上海專電》中國鐵路上海局集團公布，３月１日至
１０日，長三角鐵路安全發送旅客１８７２﹒４萬人次，較２０１９年同期多發送旅客
１１５﹒８萬人次，增幅近６﹒６％。

