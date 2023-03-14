  • 會員
14/03/2023 09:13

【聚焦人幣】印度要求進口俄羅斯商品時避免使用人民幣作貿易結算

　　《經濟通通訊社１４日專訊》據《路透》引述政府官員報道，印度要求銀行和貿易公司避免
在進口俄羅斯商品時使用人民幣作為結算貨幣。官員表示，印度更偏向使用阿聯酋迪拉姆來結算
貿易。而且在中印兩國關係改善之前，印度可能不允許將人民幣作為結算貨幣。（ｊｔ）

