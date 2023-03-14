  • 會員
  • 產品服務 / 串流版
  • 設定
AH股新聞

14/03/2023 08:11

中國人壽（２６２８）澄清兩月保費收入實為２４５９億人幣升２％

　　《經濟通通訊社１４日專訊》中國人壽（０２６２８）（滬：６０１６２８）公布，澄清今
年首兩個月累計原保險保費收入應為約２４５９億元人民幣，而非昨午公告中所披露的２４１２
億元人民幣。
　　該集團今年首兩個月累計保費收入同比增長約１﹒９５％。（ｗｈ）

各大銀行實時「定存息率大比拼」► 即睇

返回AH股新聞

產品服務
串流報價服務

【訂閱有賞】賞$50超市禮券及2023年年曆卡

加息周期唔洗急，最緊要「定」！etnet各大銀行定存息率大比拼！

【2023兔年運程】用九宮飛星全方位催旺流年運勢！財運、桃花運、健康運提升！(附文字版)

etnet.com.hk
news 新聞
stocks 股票
futures 期貨期權
warrants 權證
ETF 交易所買賣基金
ashares A股
forex 外匯商品
funds 基金
ETF 交易所買賣基金