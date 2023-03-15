  • 會員
AH股新聞

15/03/2023 17:35

《國企紅籌》秦港股份：委任卜周慶為財務總監，胡朝暉任副總裁

　　《經濟通通訊社１５日專訊》秦港股份（０３３６９）（滬：６０１３２６）公布，因工作
變動原因，卜周慶辭任公司監事之職務，自昨日（１４日）起生效。
　　同日，集團宣布，卜周慶及胡朝暉分別獲委任為公司財務總監及副總裁，自今日起生效。
