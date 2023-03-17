  • 會員
17/03/2023 15:18

《滬股通》滬股通額度全日用３３億元，外資大幅流入７２億元

　　《經濟通通訊社１７日專訊》北上投資Ａ股的滬股通５２０億元（人民幣．下同）額度，全
日額度餘４８７﹒４億元，用３２﹒６億元或６﹒３％。
　　外資今日通過滬股通、深股通（統稱陸股通）大幅淨流入７１﹒８３億元，連續五日淨流入
。（ｄｗ）

