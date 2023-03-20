  • 會員
20/03/2023 14:58

《Ａ股焦點》據報比亞迪智能手表預計４月上市，惟Ａ股跌近１％

　　《經濟通通訊社２０日專訊》據內媒報道，比亞迪（０１２１１）（深：００２５９４）智
能手表車鑰匙預計４月上市，將支持智能點火、舒適進入、智能上鎖等功能，可替代原車鑰匙。
　　不過，比亞迪ＡＨ今日表現失色，Ａ股現跌１％，Ｈ股挫３％。（ｃｔ）

