20/03/2023 14:25

【ＡＩ熱潮】百度：文心一言雲服務２７日上線

　　《經濟通通訊社２０日專訊》百度智能雲宣布，下周一（２７日）１４：００在北京總部召
開新品發布會，發布文心一言雲服務及應用產品。
　　百度（０９８８８）１６日發布生成式人工智能產品「文心一言」，並開始邀約測試，發布
首日已有超６０萬人申請測試。（ｃｔ）

