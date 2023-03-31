  • 會員
  • 產品服務 / 串流版
  • 設定
AH股新聞

31/03/2023 17:17

《駐滬專電》上海已累計推廣新能源車超過１００萬輛

　　《經濟通通訊社３１日專訊》今日舉行的上海市政府新聞通氣會透露，近年來，上海重點培
育新能源汽車產業發展。截至目前，上海累計推廣新能源汽車超過１００萬輛。（ｌｃ）

【亞洲最矚目財經講座】陶冬看「2023年：政策轉變之年」與您分析環球市場焦點、中國宏觀經濟、香港樓市前景。► 火速報名

返回AH股新聞

產品服務
串流報價服務

【火速參加】陶冬看「2023年：政策轉變之年」—— 亞洲本年度最矚目財經講座！

etnet榮獲HKEX Awards 2022兩大獎項

【今日知昔】尖沙咀鐘樓每代人都有唔同印象！點解大鐘曾超過70年無響？過往呢度係東鐵綫嘅尾站？

etnet.com.hk
news 新聞
stocks 股票
futures 期貨期權
warrants 權證
ETF 交易所買賣基金
ashares A股
forex 外匯商品
funds 基金
ETF 交易所買賣基金