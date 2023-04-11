  • 會員
11/04/2023 09:27

《深股通》深成指低開０﹒０５％，報１１８６６

　　《經濟通通訊社１１日專訊》深證成份指數今早低開０﹒０５％，報１１８６６﹒３５點。

