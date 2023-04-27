  • 會員
  • 產品服務 / 串流版
  • 設定
AH股新聞

27/04/2023 15:10

《深股通》深股通額度全日用近１２億元

　　《經濟通通訊社２７日專訊》北上投資Ａ股的深股通５２０億元（人民幣．下同）額度，全
日額度餘５０８﹒１１億元，用１１﹒８９億元或２﹒３％。
　　外資今日通過滬股通、深股通（統稱陸股通）淨流出１﹒６６億元。（ｄｗ）

etnet榮獲「2022-2023年度無障礙網頁嘉許計劃」三項金獎► 了解更多

返回AH股新聞

產品服務
串流報價服務

【講座花絮】陶冬看「2023年：政策轉變之年」完滿舉辦——撥開雲霧看青天！

etnet榮獲HKEX Awards 2022兩大獎項

【今日知昔】尖沙咀鐘樓每代人都有唔同印象！點解大鐘曾超過70年無響？過往呢度係東鐵綫嘅尾站？

etnet.com.hk
news 新聞
stocks 股票
futures 期貨期權
warrants 權證
ETF 交易所買賣基金
ashares A股
forex 外匯商品
funds 基金
ETF 交易所買賣基金