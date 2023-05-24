  • 會員
24/05/2023 09:27

《深股通》深成指低開０﹒３３％，報１０９７６

　　《經濟通通訊社２４日專訊》深證成份指數今早低開０﹒３３％，報１０９７６﹒７３點。

