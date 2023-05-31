  • 會員
31/05/2023 09:37

《打擊貪腐》北京副中心行政辦公區工程辦原主任鄭志勇接受調查

　　《經濟通通訊社駐京記者黃燕明３１日北京專電》據北京市紀委監委消息：北京城市副中心
行政辦公區工程建設辦公室原主任鄭志勇（正局級）涉嫌嚴重違紀違法，目前正接受紀律審查和
監察調查。

