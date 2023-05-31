  • 會員
  • 產品服務 / 串流版
  • 設定
AH股新聞

31/05/2023 16:04

《數字人幣》杭州地鐵引入數字人幣乘車碼，為首個交通場景應用

　　《經濟通通訊社３１日專訊》杭州地鐵今日起新增數字人民幣移動支付方式，乘客可數字人
民幣乘車碼掃碼乘坐地鐵，是數字人民幣Ａｐｐ首次在全國範圍內實現交通出行場景應用。
（ｄｗ）

etnet經濟通榮獲HKIRC「2022-2023年度無障礙網頁嘉許計劃」三項金獎。► 了解更多

返回AH股新聞

產品服務
串流報價服務

etnet榮獲「2022-2023年度無障礙網頁嘉許計劃」三項金獎

etnet榮獲HKEX Awards 2022兩大獎項

【港古仔】玄學法科師傅工作必備物品大揭秘！㊙️點解要用航拍機同360相機？法扇唔係撥涼咁有咩用？筆盒竟然收埋呢樣嘢！

etnet.com.hk
news 新聞
stocks 股票
futures 期貨期權
warrants 權證
ETF 交易所買賣基金
ashares A股
forex 外匯虛幣
funds 基金
ETF 交易所買賣基金