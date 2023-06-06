  • 會員
AH股新聞

06/06/2023 09:27

《滬股通》上證Ａ股指數低開０﹒１２％，報３３８４

　　《經濟通通訊社６日專訊》上證Ａ股指數今早低開０﹒１２％，報３３８４﹒１１點。

