AH股新聞

07/06/2023 09:30

《駐京專電》外交部：洪都拉斯總統卡斯特羅周五起訪華

　　《經濟通通訊社駐京記者黃燕明７日北京專電》外交部發言人華春瑩宣布：應國家主席習近
平邀請，洪都拉斯共和國總統伊麗絲．希奧瑪拉．卡斯特羅．薩緬托將於６月９日至１４日對中
國進行國事訪問。

