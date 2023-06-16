  • 會員
AH股新聞

16/06/2023 09:27

《深股通》深成指高開０﹒１％，報１１１９４

　　《經濟通通訊社１６日專訊》深證成份指數今早高開０﹒１％，報１１１９４﹒５５點。

