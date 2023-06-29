  • 會員
29/06/2023 11:33

《滬股通》上證Ａ股指數半日跌０﹒１７％，滬股通流出逾２０億元

　　《經濟通通訊社２９日專訊》上證Ａ股指數半日收市跌０﹒１７％，報３３３７﹒５８點。
　　半日收市，滬股通５２０億元（人民幣．下同）額度，賣盤超買盤，淨流出２０﹒６５億元
。（ｊｔ）

