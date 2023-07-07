  • 會員
AH股新聞

07/07/2023 09:29

《Ｂ股行情》上證Ｂ股指數低開０﹒５％，深證Ｂ高開０﹒２％

　　《經濟通通訊社７日專訊》上證Ｂ股指數低開０﹒５％，報２６６﹒８２點。深證Ｂ股指數
高開０﹒２％，報１１４９﹒４５點。

