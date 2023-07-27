  • 會員
27/07/2023 11:36

《滬股通》上證Ａ股指數半日升０﹒４４％，滬股通額度用１６億元

　　《經濟通通訊社２７日專訊》上證Ａ股指數半日收市升０﹒４４％，報３３９３﹒５點。
　　半日收市，滬股通５２０億元（人民幣．下同）額度，餘５０４﹒０８億元，用１５﹒９２
億元或３﹒１％。（ｊｔ）

