AH股新聞

08/08/2023 09:23

【人行操作】人行６０億逆回購利率持平，淨回籠２０億

　　《經濟通通訊社８日專訊》人民銀行公布，今日進行６０億元（人民幣．下同）７天期逆回
購，中標利率持平１﹒９％。
　　公開市場今日有８０億元逆回購到期，即今日淨回籠２０億元。（ｓｌ）

