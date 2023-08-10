  • 會員
10/08/2023 09:28

《Ｂ股行情》上證Ｂ股指數平開，深證Ｂ平開

　　《經濟通通訊社１０日專訊》上證Ｂ股指數高開不足０﹒１％，報２７２﹒７６點。深證Ｂ
股指數高開不足０﹒１％，報１２０６﹒８５點。

