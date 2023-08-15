  • 會員
15/08/2023 16:05

《中國要聞》王毅明日將出席中國南亞博覽會開幕式

　　《經濟通通訊社１５日專訊》中國外交部發言人汪文斌在例行記者會上宣布，中共中央政治
局委員、外交部長王毅將於明日（１６日）出席在雲南昆明舉辦的第七屆中國－南亞博覽會開幕
式。（ｅｙ）

