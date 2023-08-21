  • 會員
  • 產品服務 / 串流版
  • 設定
AH股新聞

21/08/2023 15:08

《Ｂ股行情》上證Ｂ股指數收跌０﹒８％，深證Ｂ收跌１﹒７％

　　《經濟通通訊社２１日專訊》上證Ｂ股指數收跌０﹒８％，報２５９﹒２９點。深證Ｂ股指
數收跌１﹒７％，報１１３６﹒９７點。

etnet財經‧生活app，一app在手，天下暢遊！► 立即下載

返回AH股新聞

產品服務
專業版
HV2
精裝版
SV2
串流版
IQ 登入
強化版
TQ
強化版
MQ

【萬勿錯過】陶冬看「2023年：政策轉變之年」— 足本重溫

【港古仔】拆解電影神怪橋段(下集)！《南洋十大邪術》用火驅鬼得唔得？《我左眼見到鬼》俾鬼上身「夾中指」可驅邪？靈體最驚入寺廟？《凶榜》點解被譽為最恐怖又真實嘅港產鬼片？

【etnet chill賞你】賞「置富Malls x Messy Desk 快樂伴隨便攜袋」

etnet.com.hk
news 新聞
stocks 股票
futures 期貨期權
warrants 權證
ETF 交易所買賣基金
ashares A股
forex 外匯虛幣
funds 基金
ETF 交易所買賣基金