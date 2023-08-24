  • 會員
24/08/2023 09:32

《中國要聞》媒體指「高盛建議及時清理各類中國資產」言論不實

　　《經濟通通訊社２４日專訊》昨日，網上流傳一張截圖顯示，有人在社交媒體上表示，「高
盛稱中國經濟將逐漸進入衰退周期，建議及時清理各類中國資產。」對此，《財聯社》經多方核
實後確認，該消息不實。（ｌｃ）

ETF 交易所買賣基金