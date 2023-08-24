  • 會員
24/08/2023 16:04

【大國博弈】六國獲邀加入金磚國家，包括伊朗及沙特阿拉伯

　　《經濟通通訊社２４日專訊》金磚國家領導人第十五次會晤召開特別記者會，南非總統拉馬
福薩宣布金磚國家擴員，阿根廷、埃及、埃塞俄比亞、伊朗、沙特阿拉伯和阿聯酋獲邀加入金磚
國家合作機制。（ｅｙ）

