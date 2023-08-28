  • 會員
28/08/2023 15:30

《中國要聞》外交部：８月３０日起，來華人員取消新冠核酸檢測

　　《經濟通通訊社２８日專訊》外交部發言人汪文斌今主持例行記者會。汪文斌會上宣布，８
月３０日（周三）起，來華人員毋須進行入境前新冠病毒核酸或抗原檢測。（ｒｙ）

