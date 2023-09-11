  • 會員
AH股新聞

11/09/2023 15:09

《Ｂ股行情》上證Ｂ股指數收升０﹒３％，深證Ｂ收升０﹒６％

　　《經濟通通訊社１１日專訊》上證Ｂ股指數收升０﹒３％，報２３７﹒７３點。深證Ｂ股指
數收升０﹒６％，報１１４６﹒１１點。

