  • 會員
  • 產品服務 / 串流版
  • 設定
AH股新聞

12/09/2023 11:34

《深股通》深成指半日升０﹒３２％，資金流出１﹒７億元人幣

　　《經濟通通訊社１２日專訊》深證成分指數半日收市升０﹒３２％，報１０４１５﹒２２點

　　半日收市，深股通５２０億元（人民幣．下同）額度，餘５２１﹒１８億元，賣盤超買盤，
淨流出１﹒７３億元。（ｒｙ）

全城注視！銀行紛紛推出定存高息優惠，即上etnet一鍵格出最佳息率！► 了解詳情

返回AH股新聞

產品服務
專業版
HV2
精裝版
SV2
串流版
IQ 登入
強化版
TQ
強化版
MQ

【萬勿錯過】陶冬看「2023年：政策轉變之年」— 足本重溫

【今日知昔】九龍城寨唔係得犯罪活動！當年香港有八成魚蛋來自九龍城寨！？

【etnet chill賞你】賞 DeerKids 學玩樂 學前適應班 或 親子遊戲小組 免費試堂體驗!

etnet.com.hk
news 新聞
stocks 股票
futures 期貨期權
warrants 權證
ETF 交易所買賣基金
ashares A股
forex 外匯虛幣
funds 基金
ETF 交易所買賣基金