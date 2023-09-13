  • 會員
13/09/2023 11:33

《深股通》深成指半日跌１﹒４８％，資金流出２９億人民幣

　　《經濟通通訊社１２日專訊》深證成分指數半日收市跌１﹒４８％，報１０２２０﹒５３點

　　半日收市，深股通５２０億元（人民幣．下同）額度，餘５４８﹒８６億元，賣盤超買盤，
淨流出２９﹒１３億元。（ｒｙ）

