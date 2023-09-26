  • 會員
26/09/2023 15:06

《Ｂ股行情》上證Ｂ股指數收升０﹒３％，深證Ｂ收跌０﹒４％

　　《經濟通通訊社２６日專訊》上證Ｂ股指數收升０﹒３％，報２３５﹒２８點。深證Ｂ股指
數收跌０﹒４％，報１１１２﹒８６點。

