AH股新聞

10/10/2023 09:15

《駐京專電》金監總局同意國開行發行不超５００億資本工具

　　《經濟通通訊社駐京記者黃燕明１０日北京專電》國家金融監督管理總局近日批復，同意國
家開發銀行發行不超過５００億元人民幣的資本工具。

