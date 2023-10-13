  • 會員
13/10/2023 14:35

《中國房產》融創９月在３２個城市交付４６個項目，超３﹒２萬戶

　　《經濟通通訊社１３日專訊》融創（０１９１８）官微公布，金秋融創，融創在３２個城市
交付４６個項目，合計超３﹒２萬戶，並以扎實行動保障高質量交付。今年前三季度，已累計交
付約１８﹒５萬戶、２０１個項目。（ｃｔ）

