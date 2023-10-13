  • 會員
AH股新聞

13/10/2023 16:55

【以巴衝突】以色列駐中國大使館工作人員遇襲送院，情況穩定

　　《經濟通通訊社１３日專訊》以色列外交部發聲明指，一名以色列駐中國大使館工作人員今
日在北京遇襲，目前情況穩定，正在醫院接受治療。
　　聲明指，行兇者動機正在調查中，而襲擊並非在大使館範圍發生。（ｓｌ）

