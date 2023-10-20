  • 會員
20/10/2023 11:36

《滬股通》上證Ａ股指數半日跌０﹒２７％，資金流入３﹒３億元

　　《經濟通通訊社２０日專訊》上證Ａ股指數半日收市跌０﹒２７％，報３１４２﹒４８點。
　　半日收市，滬股通５２０億元（人民幣．下同）額度，餘５１５﹒６６億元，用４﹒３４億
元或１％，淨流入３﹒３３億元。（ｒｙ）

