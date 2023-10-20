  • 會員
20/10/2023 09:22

【人行操作】１０月一年期及五年期ＬＰＲ維持不變，符合預期

　　《經濟通通訊社２０日專訊》人民銀行公布，１０月一年期貸款市場報價利率（ＬＰＲ）維
持３﹒４５％，五年期ＬＰＲ亦維持４﹒２％，均符合預期。（ｓｌ）

