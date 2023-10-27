  • 會員
27/10/2023 09:30

《Ｂ股行情》上證Ｂ股指數高開０﹒３％，深證Ｂ平開

　　《經濟通通訊社２７日專訊》上證Ｂ股指數高開０﹒３％，報２２４﹒８８點。深證Ｂ股指
數低開不足０﹒１％，報１０４１﹒２１點。

