  • 會員
  • 產品服務 / 串流版
  • 設定
AH股新聞

30/10/2023 11:34

《深股通》深成指半日升１﹒５３％，資金流入１６﹒６億元人幣

　　《經濟通通訊社３０日專訊》深證成分指數半日收市升１﹒５３％，報９９２０﹒０９點。
　　半日收市，深股通５２０億元（人民幣．下同）額度，餘５０２﹒８６億元，用１７﹒１４
億元或３％，淨流入１６﹒６億元。（ｒｙ）

etnet財經‧生活app，一app在手，天下暢遊！► 立即下載

返回AH股新聞

產品服務
專業版
HV2
精裝版
SV2
串流版
IQ 登入
強化版
TQ
強化版
MQ

【限時獎賞】申請《串流版IQ》贏取高達$300獎賞

etnet定存息率比較神器！幫你搵邊間銀行最高息

【etnet chill賞你】「Realising Our New Central Harbourfront x AI 企劃」 星級禮遇

etnet.com.hk
news 新聞
stocks 股票
futures 期貨期權
warrants 權證
ETF 交易所買賣基金
ashares A股
forex 外匯虛幣
funds 基金
ETF 交易所買賣基金