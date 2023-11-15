  • 會員
15/11/2023 09:28

《深股通》深成指高開１﹒１％，報１０１１１

　　《經濟通通訊社１５日專訊》深證成份指數今早高開１﹒１％，報１０１１１﹒８３點。

