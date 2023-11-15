  • 會員
AH股新聞

15/11/2023 17:13

【聚焦人幣】１０月人行口徑外匯佔款餘額環比增９０７億

　　《經濟通通訊社１５日專訊》人民銀行數據顯示，１０月末人行口徑外匯佔款餘額為
２１９００２﹒１２億元人民幣，較９月末增加９０７﹒０４億元人民幣，連續第二個月增加。
（ｓｌ）

