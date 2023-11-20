  • 會員
AH股新聞

20/11/2023 14:00

《汽車新勢力》理想汽車：今年累計交付量突破３０萬輛

　　《經濟通通訊社２０日專訊》理想汽車（０２０１５）微博消息，理想汽車２０２３年累計
交付量突破３０００００輛，理想Ｌ９、理想Ｌ８、理想Ｌ７單車型交付量均已突破
１０００００輛。（ｃｔ）

