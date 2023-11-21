  • 會員
  • 產品服務 / 串流版
  • 設定
AH股新聞

21/11/2023 07:53

《國企紅籌》重慶鋼鐵（０１０５３）聘趙仕清任高級副總裁

　　《經濟通通訊社２１日專訊》重慶鋼鐵（０１０５３）（滬：６０１００５）公布，董事會
會議昨天通過聘任趙仕清為高級副總裁。
　　該集團指，趙仕清曾任重慶千信能源環保黨委書記及執行董事及總經理等。（ｗｈ）

etnet全新YouTube頻道「健康好人生」，助你實現健康好人生！► 立即訂閱

返回AH股新聞

產品服務
專業版
HV2
精裝版
SV2
串流版
IQ 登入
強化版
TQ
強化版
MQ

九運全面睇！舊樓可以變九運樓？靈靈法教你九運點部署！

etnet定存息率比較神器！幫你搵邊間銀行最高息

YouTube頻道大革新 立即訂閱全新生活健康頻道！

etnet.com.hk
news 新聞
stocks 股票
futures 期貨期權
warrants 權證
ETF 交易所買賣基金
ashares A股
forex 外匯虛幣
funds 基金
ETF 交易所買賣基金