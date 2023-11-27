  • 會員
  • 產品服務 / 串流版
  • 設定
AH股新聞

27/11/2023 11:35

《滬股通》上證Ａ股指數半日跌０﹒７６％，資金流出１７億人幣

　　《經濟通通訊社２７日專訊》上證Ａ股指數半日收市跌０﹒７６％，報３１６４﹒０１點。
　　半日收市，滬股通５２０億元（人民幣．下同）額度，餘５３６﹒３９億元，賣盤超買盤，
淨流出１７﹒０６億元。（ｒｙ）

etnet全新YouTube頻道「健康好人生」，助你實現健康好人生！► 立即訂閱

返回AH股新聞

產品服務
專業版
HV2
精裝版
SV2
串流版
IQ 登入
強化版
TQ
強化版
MQ

九運全面睇！舊樓可以變九運樓？靈靈法教你九運點部署！

etnet定存息率比較神器！幫你搵邊間銀行最高息

YouTube頻道大革新 立即訂閱全新生活健康頻道！

etnet.com.hk
news 新聞
stocks 股票
futures 期貨期權
warrants 權證
ETF 交易所買賣基金
ashares A股
forex 外匯虛幣
funds 基金
ETF 交易所買賣基金