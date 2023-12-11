  • 會員
11/12/2023 09:28

《Ｂ股行情》上證Ｂ股指數高開０﹒１％，深證Ｂ平開

　　《經濟通通訊社１１日專訊》上證Ｂ股指數高開不足０﹒１％，報２２９﹒０２點。深證Ｂ
股指數高開不足０﹒１％，報１０７３﹒４５點。

