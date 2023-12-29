  • 會員
AH股新聞

29/12/2023 10:53

《中國要聞》崔勇任光大集團黨委副書記

　　《經濟通通訊社２９日專訊》中國光大集團公布，今日上午，中央組織部有關幹部局主要負
責人出席光大集團幹部會議，宣布中央決定，崔勇任中國光大集團股份公司黨委副書記。
（ｃｔ）

